Selling Sunset's Vanessa Villela Marries Nick Hardy

Vanessa Villela and Nick Hardy hold the keys to each other's hearts.
The Selling Sunset star wed the photographer at Fairmont Grand Del Mar resort in San Diego, Calif. on Sept. 3, the couple told Brides.
According to the outlet, Vanessa walked down the aisle in a strapless ballgown by Galia Lahav, completing her look with a Maria Elena tiara and a veil. The magazine noted the bride and groom exchanged personal vows underneath a gazebo decorated with greenery and white blooms. For the reception, Brides continued, Vanessa switched into a sparkly dress by For Love Bridal and later changed into her third ensemble—an embellished dress by Charbel Karam Haute Couture.
"Vanessa and Nick are over the moon and couldn't be more head over heels in love," a source close to the couple told E! News. "They are so excited to start this new journey together and are thankful for everyone who celebrated them on their big day."
Nick, who goes by Tom Fraud professionally, proposed to the real estate agent at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles in January. Seven months later, she returned the favor, popping the question to him in front of a wall full of roses and a "forever yours" sign at the Portofino Hotel and Marina hotel in Redondo Beach, Calif. Prior to the proposals, Nick presented Vanessa with a promise ring and the sweet moment appeared on a season five episode of Selling Sunset.
"One year ago I met the man of my dreams the one makes my heart skip every time, the man that makes me better in every single way, the man that I respect, adore, admire, and love with all my heart," Vanessa wrote in a January Instagram post announcing their engagement. "You came into my life when I least expected it and you came to make my dreams come true. Our love story is like a movie and you are my prince!!"
Nick, who met Vanessa online in the fall of 2020, reflected on their relationship in a February 2022 Instagram post. "On the 10th of October 2020 my Life changed forever!" the creative director wrote. "We had so much in common from the start! It was like a bolt of lightning! We spoke for months and months and each day our friendship grew stronger, our smiles grew bigger, our cheeks turned more red each time we spoke. I knew you were different, you were special, one of a kind! It was INCREDIBLE…"
After a few months of talking online, Vanessa, who is based in California, and Nick, who's from England, met in person on a trip to Mexico and fell in love.
"We were supposed to stay for 10 days in Mexico and we ended up staying for two months," she said on the Netflix series. "I was so comfortable in the beginning it was just like, ‘This is it! This is the one.'"