You Have to See Devon Sawa's Sweet Message to Casper Co-Star Christina Ricci

There's nothing spooky about this Casper lovefest.
On Sept. 13, Devon Sawa posted a photo of Christina Ricci on the red carpet of the 2022 Emmys—where Ricci was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work on Showtime's Yellowjackets—with the caption: "Makes me smile seeing how good she's doing. What a star."
Sawa and Ricci starred together in 1995's Casper, Sawa as the human form of the friendly ghost and Ricci as Kat Harvey, Casper's love interest.
The duo also appeared on-screen in the 1995 film Now and Then, where Ricci played tomboy Roberta Martin and Sawa played Scott Wormer. In the coming-of-age classic, which was released just five months after Casper, their two characters share a kiss.
In Casper, Sawa and Ricci also shared an on-screen kiss, which Sawa recently revealed made the first-time actor very anxious.
"I don't know why I wasn't nervous, Christina was a beautiful girl and I was a young boy," he told E! News in Oct. 2021. "I don't know, the day was just very easy and everybody was so respectful and it was exciting. I can't lie, I remember being excited the whole day. It was just a lot of fun."
Ricci also recently spoke about her experience on Casper, which she filmed when she was just 13 years old.
"If you actually watch Casper, I'm terrible in it," Ricci said on the Aug. 15 episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. "People get so upset when I say that."
Despite her feelings about her own performance, Ricci revealed that she recently showed Casper to her eight-year-old son Freddie for the first time, helping to ensure that the beloved film is cherished by future generations to come.
For secrets about 1995's Casper, including tidbits about both Ricci and Sawa, keep scrolling!