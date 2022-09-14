See The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Recreate Princess Diana's Last Official Trip Abroad

Watch : The Crown Season 6: Who Will Play Prince William & Kate Middleton?

Warning: This story includes potential The Crown season six spoilers.

Princess Diana's humanitarian work will get The Crown treatment.

In a new image from season six of the Netflix drama, Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the royal, is seen recreating the late Princess of Wales' last official trip, a three-day visit to Bosnia in August 1997.

During her time there, Diana visited with locals who had been injured by landmines, which were used during the country's civil war in the '90s. Later that same month, Diana and boyfriend Dodi al Fayed died in a tragic car crash in Paris.

The update from The Crown set comes nearly a week after production paused following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. In a statement to E! News, Netflix confirmed that production had been halted "as a mark of respect," adding, "Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen's funeral."