Will Emily Carey Be In House of the Dragon Season 2? They Say…

In the words of Weezer, say it ain't so!

House of the Dragon's Emily Carey confirmed episode five of the debut season will be their last appearance—at least, for now. HBO already renewed the Game of Thrones prequel series for a second season on Aug. 26, giving viewers hope that they'll see Emily play Alicent Hightower again in future episodes.

However, when pressed for answers, Emily said viewers shouldn't hold their breath. "I know nothing," the actor exclusively told E! News. "I couldn't tell you what I'm doing tomorrow, let alone if I'm going to be in season two."

Emily added, "A girl can dream. You never know—but don't bet on it."

For now, Emily is looking forward to watching Olivia Cooke's portrayal of an older Alicent, saying, "I'm just excited to sit back and watch the rest of this season as a viewer and not be critiquing my own performance, just appreciating the show for what it is. So if I get to do the same for season two, I'd be more than happy."