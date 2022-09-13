Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Are Total Lovebugs at First Red Carpet Since Welcoming Baby No. 2

Sophie Turner joined husband Joe Jonas at the Toronto International Film Festival in support of his new film, Devotion. Take a look at their red carpet date night.

Now this is devotion!

Sophie Turner was right by Joe Jonas' side when the couple stepped out at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 13. Clad in a colorful feather gown by Louis Vuitton, the Game of Thrones alum held her husband close as they walked down the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie, Devotion.

For their glamourous date night, Joe also kept it in the LV family and rocked a velvet blazer and matching trousers from the French luxury label. To add a little bit of edge to his look, the Jonas Brothers singer went shirtless underneath the jacket.

The outing marked the couple's first event since welcoming their second child, a baby girl who joined big sister Willa, 2. 

For Sophie, being a mom has been the role of a lifetime. "It's what life is about for me—raising the next generation," she told Elle UK in its June 2022 issue. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength."

She added of her expanding family, "It's the best blessing ever."

But Mom and Dad do need some alone time once in a while! Scroll on to see Sophie and Joe's TIFF date night.

Vito Amati/Shutterstock/Getty Images
Date Night

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner step out at the premiere of Devotion during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 13, 2022. 

Vito Amati/Shutterstock/Getty Images
Lovebugs

For the occasion, the Jonas Brothers singer donned on a black blazer and matching trousers, while the Game of Thrones star dazzled in a colorful feather gown.

Vito Amati/Shutterstock/Getty Images
Devoted

Based on the Adam Makos book of the same name, Devotion sees Joe starring alongside Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell and Thomas Sadoski as a group of fighter pilots in the Korean War.

Vito Amati/Shutterstock/Getty Images
Picture Perfect

The movie premiere marked the first public appearance for Sophie since giving birth to her second daughter with Joe in the summer.

Vito Amati/Shutterstock/Getty Images
Hold Me Close

The actress held her husband close as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

