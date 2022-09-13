Swoon Over the Best Beauty Looks From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023

From the Alice + Olivia show to Christian Siriano, take a look at the most dazzling beauty moments of New York Fashion Week.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 13, 2022 8:56 PMTags
Without a doubt, fashion's greatest accessory is a glamorous beauty look.

There's no denying that when New York Fashion Week rolls around that statement couldn't be more true. Between the Alice + Oliva, Christian Siriano and Tommy Hilfiger shows (among many, many others), the spring/summer 2023 collections have ushered in a new era of beauty trends.

We're talking huge clear beads adorning braided hairstyles, which created the illusion of bubble crowns, neon-colored wigs that showcased individuality and bright eyeshadows in electrifying shades of red-orange, pink and indigo.

Plus, designers like Jason Wu proved that simplicity in the glam department doesn't equal boring. In fact, his show featured models with effortless bobs and buns that made a powerful statement, especially when paired with the right outfits.

It's safe to say that everything from the hair and makeup to the nails brought NYFW's collections to life, making the beauty looks just as swoon-worthy as the pieces displayed on the runways.

Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023: Star Sightings

But don't just take our word for it.

We rounded up some of the most incredible beauty looks to come out of NYFW, so you can witness the magic for yourself. All you need to do is keep on scrolling!

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet
Alice + Olivia
Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Images
Prabal Gurung
Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Images
Prabal Gurung
Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Images
Prabal Gurung
Yuchen Liao/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Marrisa Wilson
Yuchen Liao/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Marrisa Wilson
Yuchen Liao/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Marrisa Wilson
Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion
Keziah
Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion
Keziah
Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion
Keziah
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Tommy Hilfiger
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Tommy Hilfiger
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Tommy Hilfiger
Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Images
Christian Siriano
Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Images
Christian Siriano
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Love Shack Fancy
Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Images
Jason Wu
Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Images
Jason Wu
Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Images
Jason Wu

