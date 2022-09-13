Swoon Over the Best Beauty Looks From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023

Watch : Why Lil Nas X Looks to Rihanna For Fashion Inspiration

Without a doubt, fashion's greatest accessory is a glamorous beauty look.

There's no denying that when New York Fashion Week rolls around that statement couldn't be more true. Between the Alice + Oliva, Christian Siriano and Tommy Hilfiger shows (among many, many others), the spring/summer 2023 collections have ushered in a new era of beauty trends.

We're talking huge clear beads adorning braided hairstyles, which created the illusion of bubble crowns, neon-colored wigs that showcased individuality and bright eyeshadows in electrifying shades of red-orange, pink and indigo.

Plus, designers like Jason Wu proved that simplicity in the glam department doesn't equal boring. In fact, his show featured models with effortless bobs and buns that made a powerful statement, especially when paired with the right outfits.

It's safe to say that everything from the hair and makeup to the nails brought NYFW's collections to life, making the beauty looks just as swoon-worthy as the pieces displayed on the runways.