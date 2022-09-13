Alexis Neiers Reveals Where She Stands With Nancy Jo Sales After That Pretty Wild Phone Call

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

Nancy Jo Sales, someone is still talking about your story.

More than 12 years ago, Alexis Neiers delivered an unforgettable phone call to the Vanity Fair journalist who was investigating her involvement in the bling ring.

While the unscripted moment, captured by Pretty Wild cameras, resulted in countless memes, Alexis still doesn't think fondly of the reporter who she says mischaracterized her story.

"I don't think Nancy Jo is capable of being honest with herself and her motives, still to this day," Alexis exclusively shared with E! News. "Nancy and I live in very different universes and that she is just not capable of owning the fact that she tore me down in order to build herself up and that's okay."

According to Alexis, she invited Nancy onto her Recovering From Reality podcast in hopes of clearing the air. But her invitation has yet to be accepted.

When it comes to Netflix's upcoming documentary series The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, Alexis isn't disappointed to hear Nancy Jo didn't choose to participate.