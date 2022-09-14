Yes, the Vampire Academy Cast Is Ready for Fans to Ship Their Characters

The teen vampire genre has had its fair share of memorable couples—from Twilight's Edward and Bella to The Vampire Diaries' Stefan, Damon and Elena—so it's no surprise that the cast of Peacock's Vampire Academy is already gearing up for the many ships to come.
"I'm super excited for all the ships," actress Daniela Nieves—who plays Royal vampire Lissa Dragomir—exclusively told E! News. "Just seeing what the fans think and who they want who to end up with and what they would like to see, it's really fun."
Portraying Lisa's BFF and half-vampire protector Rose Hathaway is Sisi Stringer, who echoed her co-star's words. "I really hope that we embody those relationships," she said, "because they're so crucial in the books and they're so important to the fans."
Though a wide array of ships are sure to surface as Vampire Academy progresses, fans can expect sparks to fly between Lissa and Royal vampire Christian Ozera (André Dae Kim). Rose, on the other hand, will get caught up in a love triangle with her fellow half-vampires (a.k.a. Dhampirs) Dimitri (Kieron Moore) and Mason (Andrew Liner).
Speaking to that dynamic, Liner teased how the show's love triangle differs from others like it. "Mason and Dimitri have an utmost respect for one another," the actor told E! News. "And with that comes this shared love for one woman and comradery, and they're both struggling as Dhampirs. So, I think it's kind of this shared live-in experience completely, which is fascinating."
Those relationships are central to the book series of the same name by Richelle Mead. And while co-creator Julie Plec may have tweaked a thing or two—namely fixing Rose and Dimitri's almost 8-year age gap—she wanted to keep the relationships as close to the books as possible.
"Dimitri and Rose, Lissa and Christian, they are book canon," the Vampire Diaries co-creator told E! News. "We're not going to try to rewrite canon early on because that would be disrespectful to the source material."
The showrunner is open to change down the line, though—and there's one couple the show's leading ladies know fans would love to see.
"I know people are gonna be like, 'Oh my god, Rose and Lissa," Nieves joked. Stringer even has the perfect ship name for the two besties: "Rolissa."
Watch Nieves and Stringer break down the show's many different kinds of vampires in their exclusive interview with E! News above.
Vampire Academy premieres Thursday, Sept. 15 on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)