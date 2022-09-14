Yes, the Vampire Academy Cast Is Ready for Fans to Ship Their Characters

Watch : Vampire Academy Stars Discuss Show's Connection to Novel Series

The teen vampire genre has had its fair share of memorable couples—from Twilight's Edward and Bella to The Vampire Diaries' Stefan, Damon and Elena—so it's no surprise that the cast of Peacock's Vampire Academy is already gearing up for the many ships to come.

"I'm super excited for all the ships," actress Daniela Nieves—who plays Royal vampire Lissa Dragomir—exclusively told E! News. "Just seeing what the fans think and who they want who to end up with and what they would like to see, it's really fun."

Portraying Lisa's BFF and half-vampire protector Rose Hathaway is Sisi Stringer, who echoed her co-star's words. "I really hope that we embody those relationships," she said, "because they're so crucial in the books and they're so important to the fans."

Though a wide array of ships are sure to surface as Vampire Academy progresses, fans can expect sparks to fly between Lissa and Royal vampire Christian Ozera (André Dae Kim). Rose, on the other hand, will get caught up in a love triangle with her fellow half-vampires (a.k.a. Dhampirs) Dimitri (Kieron Moore) and Mason (Andrew Liner).