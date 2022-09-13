Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Receive the Queen’s Coffin in London

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived in London.

On Sept. 13, the late monarch's casket reached Buckingham Palace from St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. Following a regal send off and transfer from the hearse to a plane, the coffin was received in London by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Princess Anne, who accompanied the coffin to London from Scotland, shared a statement the final moments she spent with her mother, the Queen.

"I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother's life," she wrote in a statement to on Sept. 13. "It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys."

Crowds gathered outside the Palace to pay their final respects to Her Majesty before she reaches her ultimate resting place in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Queen's coffin will stay overnight at Buckingham Palace before it makes its way to the Houses of Parliament, where it will lie in state until the funeral on Sept. 19.