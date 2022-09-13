House of the Dragon's Emily Carey Recalls Feeling "Petrified" By Sex Scenes

Watch : Necessary Realness: Who Slayed in the House of the Dragon?

Emily Carey is overcoming fears one scene at a time.

Before playing Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon, the actor had only appeared in minor roles in films like Get Even and Anastasia, so they never expected to be cast in the Game of Thrones prequel series. "As soon as I heard Game of Thrones," they told E! News Sept. 13, "I was like, 'I have no chance of getting it then because that's too much of a long shot.'"

And yet, the 19-year-old was cast in one of the most important roles of the series, playing the wife of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and daughter of the King's Hand Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). "I remember being blown away, shocked, intimidated and absolutely petrified," Emily recalled of landing the role. "But it also felt so surreal that this just sort of landed in my lap."

Emily's anxieties about their performance were only amplified after receiving the first scripts, which outlined the intimate scenes they'd have with Paddy. At the time, the actor was only 17 years old, so as they noted, they "didn't know what to expect."