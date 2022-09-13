Growing Up Chrisley Trailer: Savannah's Love Life Is "S--t" While Chase Pops the Question to Emmy

Watch : Growing Up Chrisley Season 4 Sneak Peek

The Chrisley kids are back in action.

Savannah Chrisley and Chase Chrisley are tackling all the challenges that come with adult life in E! News' first look at season four of Growing Up Chrisley, which premieres Sept. 14 on E!.

The siblings seem to be at very different places when it comes to dating, as Chase is getting more serious with girlfriend Emmy Medders.

"It's just a different stage of life," he says in the trailer. "I'm finally in a good place with Emmy."

Cut to Chase seemingly proposing to Emmy with an engagement ring. "This is a joke," a stunned Emmy reacts before Chase confirms, "No."

Meanwhile, Savannah remains single after her breakup with ex Nic Kerdiles. In the preview, she's still dealing with difficult emotions after Nic attempted suicide earlier this year.

"It's been a hard couple months with Nic," Savannah admits before breaking down in tears. "I literally thought to myself like, 'Within seconds he's gone.'"

Todd Chrisley reminds his daughter, "That's not a responsibility that I'm going to allow you to carry."