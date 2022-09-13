How Christian Siriano Helped Melanie Lynskey Feel Like a "Bad Bitch" With 2022 Emmy Dress

Melanie Lynskey came to the Emmys ready to slay.
The Yellowjackets star wowed on the 2022 Emmys red carpet on Sept. 12 in a custom green chiffon Christian Siriano gown. Lynskey told E!'s Live from the Red Carpet host, Laverne Cox, that her dress was the "perfect mix of princess and bad bitch." The actress detailed her journey to finding the dress and feeling good in her own skin.
"He made something that was for me, for my body," Lynskey shared. "I feel like a princess, because I have this princessy thing," she said referencing the poofy skirt. "But I also do feel like a little bit of a bad bitch, honestly, because it's so fitted under here, and my husband's like, 'That's sexy!' So, that's what you want."
Sarah Paulson played a major part in helping Lynskey secure her gown for the award show. The Candy star previously revealed during the Emmys episode of If We're Being Honest with Laverne Cox on Sept. 5, that the American Horror Story star helped her get the ball rolling to find the perfect dress.
"My friend Sarah Paulson texted a lot of people for me and said, 'This is my friend, I want her to have her princess moment,'" Lynksey shared. "I don't have those relationships so she put herself out there and people responded. It feels like dream."
The Sweet Home Alabama actress picked up her first Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama series for her performance as Shauna in Yellowjackets.
The Showtime series focuses around members of the Yellowjackets soccer team surviving for almost two years in the middle of the wilderness. Along with Lynskey, the breakout Showtime drama stars Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress and Christina Ricci.
The highly anticipated second season is currently in production, and before heading inside to the event, Lynskey teased a little bit about what viewers can expect, sharing, "All I can say is episode two is insane. Episode one is great but episode two just goes wild."