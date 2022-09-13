Scout Masterson Dead at 48: Jenna Dewan, Hilarie Burton and More Stars Mourn Publicist's Passing

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Hollywood peers and friends are honoring Scout Masterson's legacy.

The publicist's husband Bill Horn confirmed the tragic news on Sept. 12 that Scout had passed away at the age of 48. Following his death on Sept. 11, Tiffani Theissen shared an emotional tribute dedicated to her friend.

"This family needs lots of love right now," she wrote in a Sept. 12 Instagram post. "My dear friend Scout left this world way too soon and we are utterly heartbroken."

She continued, "It's hard for me to express how I am feeling because I'm not sure I can fully comprehend that he is gone. He was one of those people that always made you feel special and feel loved. And boy did he love BIG. His heart was the biggest. There's nothing he wouldn't do for anyone."

In her message, Tiffani also requested that people send their love to Bill and Scout's mother Nana and his children Simone and Boz, who she noted are "crushed and hurting and need so much support and love right now."