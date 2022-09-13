Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section Has $19 Leggings & More New Drops!

From trending tennis skirts and flared leggings to iconic Align styles, shop these new additions to Lululemon's We Made Too Much Section before they're gone.

By Carly Shihadeh Sep 13, 2022 8:01 PMTags
E-Comm: Lululemon's We Made Too Much

When life gives you lemons, hope that they're Lululemon. There's so many reasons to love the iconic activewear brand, including the fact that they continue to add to their "We Made Too Much" Section which includes best-selling styles in an array of colors and prints at discounted prices.

From tennis skirts to flared leggings to the brand's fan-favorite, buttery-soft Align styles, you can find everything you need to keep your activewear collection on-trend for fall. With most styles offered in sizes 0-20, you'll find the perfect, flattering fit for your body.

Did we mention you can score $118 Align leggings for just $19? It doesn't get much better than that. Scroll below for must-shop Lululemon styles at discounted prices. Act quickly, as colors and sizes are already selling out.

Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt

Tennis skirts were one of summer's biggest trends, and they're not going anywhere for fall. Rock Lululemon's Hotty Hot skirt on your Hot Girl Walks this fall.

$88
$49
Lululemon

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25

Lululemon's iconic Align leggings are on sale now, and they come in 45 colors. Starting at just $19, this is a must-have deal.

$118
$19
Lululemon

lululemon Align™ Cropped Tank Top

The Align Cropped Tank Top comes 16 colors, including this "French Press" color that's trending for fall.

$72
$29
Lululemon

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 8

Biker shorts are trending, so this deal is a must-shop, as this style starts at just $19. These shorts come in 21 prints and colors, and you can only get them online.

$74
$19
Lululemon

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length

Choose from this tank top's 31 colors and sizes 0-20 for your perfect style and fit.

$58
$24
Lululemon

Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25

These leggings were designed with weightless coverage and breathable, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you comfortable on your runs or walks. They come in 15 colors and prints and sizes 0-20, and they're over half off now.

$118
$49
Lululemon

Scuba High-Rise Jogger

Just in time for fall, you need to get your hands on these cozy, comfy joggers. They come in sizes 0-20 and 13 chic colors, including a minimal white opal and a gorgeous mulled wine that's perfect for fall and winter.

$128
$59
Lululemon

Free to Be Serene Bra Light Support, C/D Cup

We love this strawberry milkshake color, but this Free to Be bra for C/D cup sizes also comes in 15 other gorgeous colors.

$58
$39
Lululemon

Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Race Length

A long-sleeve workout top is a must-have for colder fall and winter days ahead. This top comes in 17 colors and sizes 0-20, but our favorite is this red color to make a statement.

$78
$39
Lululemon

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu

One of the biggest trends for fall is flared pants. The Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant that starts at $29 is a super comfortable way to hop on the trend.

$118
$29
Lululemon

Flow Y Nulu Bra Light Support, A–C Cups

This sports bra comes in a mint color and two other patterns. For just $29, this will be your new go-to bra for workouts.

$48
$29
Lululemon

High-Neck Running and Training Tank Top

This tank top comes in seven colors and features lightweight, mesh fabric designed for running and training. Available in sizes 0-20, you can find your perfect, flattering fit.

$48
$34
Lululemon

