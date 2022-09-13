Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Backlash Over New Role as Boohoo's "Sustainability Ambassador"

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Plastic Surgery Claims

Kourtney Kardashian is going on the defense.

After being criticized for her collaboration with Boohoo as its "sustainability ambassador," the Kardashians star is explaining her decisions.

"I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words 'fast fashion' is that it's bad for our planet," Kourtney wrote in a Sept. 13 Instagram post. "Boohoo approached me to be a sustainability ambassador, and though I knew it would get backlash because the two just don't go hand in hand, I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn't going anywhere."

Kourtney went on to say she hopes the conversation around the collaboration drives change.

"I thought about the attention this collaboration would bring to people who may otherwise have no idea about the impacts of fast fashion on our planet," she continued. "I thought about how pushing Boohoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change would be impactful. It's definitely making some noise which is exactly what I was hoping for."