How Grey's Anatomy's Rookie Interns Will Breathe "New Life" Into Show

Grey's Anatomy Season 19: Meet the New Residents

It's the dawn of a new era.

Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy is set to see some major changes at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, with five new medical interns, played by Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis, joining the team.

"This is a big deal and it feels really exciting and it's breathing a lot of new life into the show," Grey's showrunner Krista Vernoff told Entertainment Weekly Sept. 13. "To have five series regulars with the talent and chops and resumes that this group brings allows for storytelling focused on what it is to be a brand new surgeon again and how everything feels life and death and every mistake that you make could kill someone."

Vernoff noted that Ellen Pompeo's decision to lessen her role on the show paved the way for the new stars, adding, "This felt like the right moment to come at it fresh with a bunch [of new characters]."