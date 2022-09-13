Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Pens Heartfelt Letter After Being Honored for Her Sobriety Journey

Watch : Lala Kent Reveals She Co-Parents With Ex Randall Emmett Through App

Lala Kent is being celebrated for inspiring others with her sobriety journey.

The Vanderpump Rules star was honored as this year's Spirit of Sobriety Honoree at the Brent Shapiro Foundation's 2022 Summer Spectacular Gala on Sept. 10. Joining the likes of past honorees such as Demi Lovato and Will Arnett, Lala stated that she was "honored and humbled" by the award in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"This foundation does incredible work," she wrote on Sept. 12. "Taking pain and tragedy and turning it into purpose—giving kids the opportunity to a bright future by incentivizing them to stay sober in their most vulnerable and impressionable years."

In addition to thanking the organization's founders, Robert and Linell Shapiro—who created the foundation after losing their son Brent to addiction—Lala also thanked "the people who have supported me in my sobriety journey, protecting me and believing in me."

The Bravo star wrapped up her post with a meaningful message, saying, "Together, we will not only change lives, but save them, in honor of Brent."