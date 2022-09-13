Gisele Bündchen Says She'd Like Tom Brady to "Be More Present" Amid NFL Return

Watch : Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Admits She Didn't Always Love Football

Gisele Bündchen is ready for Tom Brady to be more available.

The supermodel—who shares daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12, with the quarterback—slammed "sexist" media criticism of her seeming "desperate" for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star to retire from the NFL and shared why she wants Tom to finally say goodbye to football.

"I have my concerns," she explained during her cover story interview with Elle published Sept. 13. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present."

Gisele said that she and Tom have had many chats about him hanging up his cleats for good, but she knows how much he loves the game.

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again," she continued. "But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."