Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critic Who Asked When She Spends Time With Her Kids

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has no time for people coming for her parenting.

The mom of two—who shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson and a 1-month-old baby boy with her ex Tristan Thompson—was recently photographed attending Beyoncé's star-studded 41st birthday bash. After an Instagram fan page shared a photo from the Good American founder's night out, one user tagged Khloe and asked, "When do you spend time with your kids?" To which she responded, "When they are awake, baby doll."

After welcoming a baby boy via surrogate in early August, the Kardashians star opened up about her expanded role as a mom of two.

"I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," she told Elle in an interview published Aug. 30. Adding that her kids continue to "challenge me as a person," Khloe shared, "being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."