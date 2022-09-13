WATCH LIVE NOW

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critic Who Asked When She Spends Time With Her Kids

After an Instagram user asked Khloe Kardashian about the amount of time she spends with her kids, the Kardashians star had a quick response. See her words below.

Khloe Kardashian has no time for people coming for her parenting.

The mom of two—who shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson and a 1-month-old baby boy with her ex Tristan Thompson—was recently photographed attending Beyoncé's star-studded 41st birthday bash. After an Instagram fan page shared a photo from the Good American founder's night out, one user tagged Khloe and asked, "When do you spend time with your kids?" To which she responded, "When they are awake, baby doll."

After welcoming a baby boy via surrogate in early August, the Kardashians star opened up about her expanded role as a mom of two.

"I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," she told Elle in an interview published Aug. 30. Adding that her kids continue to "challenge me as a person," Khloe shared, "being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

As the reality star noted, she's fully aware that being a mom is quite an important job. "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age," she continued. "With how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."

Khloe's sit down with Elle served as her first interview since welcoming her second child with the basketball player, with whom she split last year. 

However, their recent baby news doesn't mean Tristan—who faced a paternity lawsuit last year before test results confirmed he fathered a son with Maralee Nichols—and Khloe are back together. On the heels of the two expanding their family, a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told E! News in early August that she and the NBA star "have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters."

