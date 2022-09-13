Emmys 2022

See Every Star on Last Night's Red Carpet

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Bag for Just $89

You just found your new go-to bag. Save 78% on this Kate Spade satchel TODAY ONLY.

By Marenah Dobin Sep 13, 2022 2:53 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleHandbagsShoppingE! Insider ShopDaily DealsFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionE! Insider
E! Insider Shop: Kate Spade Deal

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're someone who thrives on that feeling of being prepared, a reliable handbag is an absolute must. Ideally, your bag will be just as fashionable as it is functional. And, of course, if that purchase is actually affordable, you really found the perfect bag. If you're looking for a bag that has smart storage and style, there's a 24-hour flash sale on one of Kate Spade's best-selling styles, the Parker Medium Satchel. Usually, you can score this one for $400, but it's $89.

This bag is a great size for a day full of different errands, with more than enough room for my water bottle, phone, iPad, and your other daily essentials. It has an interior pocket, which is perfect to separate your keys from the rest of your stuff. The Kate Spade Parker Medium Satchel comes in a beautiful pebbled leather, which looks great all the time, especially since it's so easy to clean.

If this sounds like the bag you've been searching for, hurry up and get your shop on. This deal won't be here tomorrow.

read
Cupshe Flash Sale: Save 80% On Swim, Dresses, Activewear, and More With $4 Deals

Kate Spade 78% Off Deal

Kate Spade Parker Medium Satchel

This spacious satchel-style bag comes in black, baby pink, powder blue, and beige.

$400
$89
Kate Spade Surprise

Trending Stories

1

Tori Spelling's Best Friend and "Guncle" Scout Masterson Dead at 48

2

Why Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Took a Break From IVF Journey

3
Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry

If you're looking for more affordable finds, check out Tia Mowry's travel picks $27 and under.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Tori Spelling's Best Friend and "Guncle" Scout Masterson Dead at 48

2

Why Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Took a Break From IVF Journey

3
Exclusive

See Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Off the Charts Chemistry

4

Pete Davidson Makes Surprise Appearance at 2022 Emmys

5

Rapper PnB Rock Dead at 30 After Being Shot During Robbery