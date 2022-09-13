Lorne Michaels Confirms 4 New Cast Members Are Joining Saturday Night Live Season 48

Watch : Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to "Saturday Night Live"

Lorne Michaels is keeping it real.

The Saturday Night Live executive producer candidly discussed the show's upcoming 48th season with reporters at the 2022 Emmys Sept. 12, sharing that the coming episodes will see the show adjust to the departure of several veteran cast members. "This will be a transition year," he said backstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. "The changes are always difficult. But also really exciting."

The season 47 finale saw the departure of cast members Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant and Pete Davidson, all of whom left of their own accord. Additionally, the show announced Sept. 1 that Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat and Aristotle Athari would not be returning for the upcoming season.

While these stars will not be gracing the SNL stage when season 48 premieres Oct. 1, a new batch of comedians will be filling in for them. According to Michaels, they've hired at least four more cast members, whose names will be shared later this week.