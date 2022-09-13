Emmys 2022

See Every Star on Last Night's Red Carpet
Exclusive

What Kate McKinnon Will Miss Most About Saturday Night Live

On the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards, Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon got candid about her departure from the show. Hear what the longtime cast member is going to miss the most.

By Allison Crist Sep 13, 2022 2:10 PMTags
Watch: Kate McKinnon Says Barbie Movie Is "EVERYTHING" at 2022 Emmys

Saturday Night Live is set to return in October, but for the first time in 10 years, Kate McKinnon won't be stepping onto the stage in Studio 8H.

The actress departed the NBC sketch series following its 47th season in May, and now that her former cast members are gearing up for the premiere, she told Live From E! host Laverne Cox what she's going to miss the most about starring on SNL. "Honestly, the people," Kate said on the 2022 Emmys red carpet Sept. 12. "It's really a family: the cast, the crew, the writers, the producers."

"My favorite people in the world," she said of the cast, which currently includes her fellow longtime stars Kenan Thompson and Cecily Strong. "Just the most amazing group just doing this crazy thing week after week. I couldn't ask for more. Such a wonderful experience."

Luckily, Kate still has lots to look forward to—including her role in Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated Barbie film. "It's going to be incredible," she teased on the red carpet. "The colors and the sets are everything. The costumes are everything."

photos
Emmys 2022: Candid Moments

"Margot [Robbie]Ryan Gosling—everything," Kate added of the movie's leads. "I'm so excited for people to see it."

Kate attended the 2022 Emmys after receiving her ninth consecutive nomination for her role on SNL, though she ultimately lost out on the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in A Comedy Series to Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph (see the complete list of winners here). Kate previously won the category in 2016 and 2017.

Get a closer look at Kate's Emmys 'fit and all of the other stars who hit the red carpet at the 74th annual award show below.

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Mindy Kaling

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kaley Cuoco

In Dolce & Gabbana, styled by Brad Goreski

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

In Armani Privé

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Rosario Dawson

In Christian Siriano, styled by Jason Rembert

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Adam Scott

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Juno Temple

In Tom Ford, styled by Erin Walsh

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jake Lacy

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Sasheer Zamata

In Tarik Ediz

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Taron Egerton

In Brunello Cucinelli

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chandra Wilson

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Sarah Paulson

In Louis Vuitton, styled by Karla Welch

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Vanessa Bayer

In Christian Siriano, styled by Ariel Tunnell

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Tramell Tillman

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Nicole Byer

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kumail Nanjiani

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Image

Selena Gomez

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

In Armani Privé Couture, styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Zedd

In Dolce & Gabbana

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Angela Bassett

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

John Legend

In Gucci

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Valentino, styled by Law Roach

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trevor Noah

In Gucci, styled by Jason Bolden

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Oscar de la Renta, styled by Molly Dickson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Gucci, styled by Elizabeth Saltzman

Trae Patton/NBC

Brendan Hunt

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

J. Smith Cameron

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alex Borstein

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Christopher Meloni

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Mariska Hargitay

In Christian Siriano 

photos
View More Photos From Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

