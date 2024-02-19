Inside Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Private Family Life With Their Kids

The family that works together, ultimately stays together—just ask Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor.
The couple have co-starred in several movies over the years—including Zoolander, Dodgeball and Tropic Thunder, and now, their 21-year-old daughter Ella is in the family business. After she took a small role in his 2018 miniseries Escape to Dannemora, Ben revealed Ella could "definitely" appear in a future season of Severance, the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series he produces and directs.
Ella, who attended the 2022 Emmys ceremony with her dad, called Severance her "favorite show," saying she was "obsessed."
And Ella once again served as her dad's date to a special event last June, accompanying Ben to the Tribeca Film Festival, which they attended to support Christine at the debut of her short film Let Liv.
Married since 2000, Ben and Christine announced in 2017 that they were separating after 17 years of marriage, though they never filed for divorce and ultimately reconciled.
Ben shared he and Christine reconnected after they decided it would be best for him to move back into the family home with Ella and their son Quinlin, 18, during the early months of lockdown in 2020.
"Then, over the course of time, it evolved," Ben explained to Esquire. "We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that. It's been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."
Christine reflected on their reconciliation—and how far they've come.
"I think Ben and I both started to grow in different directions," she explained on The Drew Barrymore Show last March. "And when we made the decision to separate, it was not something we wanted to talk publicly about or took lightly."
During their separation, "we got to know who we are," The Brady Bunch Movie alum shared. "I feel like we needed some time to figure that out. And we always stayed a family unit and always continued to do things together."
And when COVID forced the world to slow down, they found their way back to one another.
"When the pandemic hit and we all had to figure out where we were going to hunker down, we all ended up in our house together," Christine explained. "We had so much time to talk. There were no other distractions."
And now, they're stronger than ever.
From Taylor Swift sing-alongs to adopting a plant-based lifestyle together, look back on all of Ben and Christine's sweetest moments with Ella and Quinlin...