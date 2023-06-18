Inside Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Private Family Life With Their Kids

Watch : See Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor's RARE Family Outing!

The family that works together, ultimately stays together—just ask Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor.

The couple have co-starred in several movies over the years—including Zoolander, Dodgeball and Tropic Thunder, and now, their 21-year-old daughter Ella is in the famly business. After she took a small role in his 2018 miniseries Escape to Dannemora, Ben revealed to Live From E! at the 2022 Emmys that Ella could "definitely" appear in a future season of Severance, the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series he produces and directs.

Ella, who attended the awards ceremony with her dad, called Severance her "favorite show," saying she was "obsessed." She added that she was "so proud" of her nominated father.

And Ella once again served as her dad's date to a special event June 11, accompanying Ben to the Tribeca Film Festival, which they attended to support Christine at the debut of her short film Let Liv.

Married since 2000, Ben and Christine announced in 2017 that they were separating after 17 years of marriage, though they never filed for divorce and ultimately went on to reconcile.