Inside Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Private Family Life With Their Kids

The family that works together, stays together—just ask Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor.

The couple have co-starred in several movies over the years—including in movies such as Zoolander, Dodgeball and Tropic Thunder. Now, their 20-year-old daughter Ella has also started collaborating with her famous parents. After she took a small role in his 2018 miniseries Escape to Dannemora, Ben revealed to Live From E! at the 2022 Emmys that Ella could "definitely" appear in a future season of Severance, the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series he produces and directs.

Ella, who attended the awards ceremony with her dad, admitted Severance was her "favorite show," saying she was "obsessed." She added that she was "so proud" of her nominated father.

But this wasn't the first time Ella served as her dad's date for a special event, accompanying Ben to the 2017 premiere of his film The Meyerowitz Stories, just months after he and Christine announced that they were separating after 17 years of marriage, though they never filed for divorce.