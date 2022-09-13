Tori Spelling's Best Friend and "Guncle" Scout Masterson Dead at 48

Tori Spelling is mourning the loss of her best friend Scout Masterson.
On Sept. 12, one day after the publicist's death, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum penned a moving tribute to her late pal. "I struggled with this post today," her message, posted to Instagram, read in part. "But, sadly it is real. Yesterday, our friend Scout passed away. This unbelievably kind human who was the best dad, husband, son, dog dad, friend, and Guncle was taken way too soon."
Scout, a former casting director, passed away on Sept. 11 at the age of 48, his husband Bill Horn confirmed.
"His children Simone and Boz were his world," Tori continued. "He loved his hubby Bill with all his heart. His mom Grandma J we all call Nana was a goddess in his world. He had so many friends that cared about him because he made time for all of them and they all knew the world was a better place with him in it. No matter what he was going thru health wise and personally he was always making sure to make others feel loved and to make them laugh and smile. He was a constant ray of positivity."
Tori added that her and Dean McDermott's kids—Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 10 and Beau Dean, 5—had so much love for Scout.
"He was the self proclaimed 'fun' Guncle," she noted. "A title he proudly wore. Stella said to me 'I can't believe I'll never get a hug from Uncle Scouty again. He gave the best hugs. And, always smelled so good'. All true. Best hugger in the world."
Tori concluded her post by sending love and prayers to Scout's family. "He loved candles so much. Light one in his honor if you can," she wrote. "A beautiful flame in our hearts that'll never go out. Xoxo."
After posting her tribute, Tori's Instagram was flooded with comments from fans and fellow stars, including Busy Philipps who shared a sweet memory of Scout. "I met Scout a million years ago and I just adored him and always loved running into him," the Girls5eva star wrote. "My condolences and love to Bill and the kids and you and all of his other close friends, he was such a wonderful bright light and he will be so missed by so so many. I'm so so sad to hear this."