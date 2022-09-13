Tori Spelling's Best Friend and "Guncle" Scout Masterson Dead at 48

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Tori Spelling is mourning the loss of her best friend Scout Masterson.

On Sept. 12, one day after the publicist's death, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum penned a moving tribute to her late pal. "I struggled with this post today," her message, posted to Instagram, read in part. "But, sadly it is real. Yesterday, our friend Scout passed away. This unbelievably kind human who was the best dad, husband, son, dog dad, friend, and Guncle was taken way too soon."

Scout, a former casting director, passed away on Sept. 11 at the age of 48, his husband Bill Horn confirmed.

"His children Simone and Boz were his world," Tori continued. "He loved his hubby Bill with all his heart. His mom Grandma J we all call Nana was a goddess in his world. He had so many friends that cared about him because he made time for all of them and they all knew the world was a better place with him in it. No matter what he was going thru health wise and personally he was always making sure to make others feel loved and to make them laugh and smile. He was a constant ray of positivity."