How Hwang Dong-hyuk Hopes Squid Game’s Win Changes the Emmys Forever

Watch : Squid Game Stars Discuss Historic Nomination at 2022 Emmys

Hwang Dong-hyuk got the green light to claim his award.

Hwang was awarded the 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for his work in Squid Game.

The Korean survival show, which collected 14 2022 Emmy nominations, is not only the most watched show of all time on Netflix but also the first non-English-language show to be nominated in the main drama category in Emmys history.

And those accomplishments haven't gone unnoticed by Hwang, but the director has a special perspective on the achievements.

"Since Squid Game got nominations at the Emmys, people keep telling me I made history, but I don't think I made history by myself," Hwang explained during his acceptance speech. "I believe, I have to say, we made all history together."

Hwang noted that he hopes the history-making stride sets a precedent for the future.

"I truly hope Squid Game won't be the last non-English series to be here at the Emmys," he shared. "And I also hope this won't be my last Emmy either."