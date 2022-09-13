How Hwang Dong-hyuk Hopes Squid Game’s Win Changes the Emmys Forever

Hwang Dong-hyuk got the green light to claim his award.
Hwang was awarded the 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for his work in Squid Game.
The Korean survival show, which collected 14 2022 Emmy nominations, is not only the most watched show of all time on Netflix but also the first non-English-language show to be nominated in the main drama category in Emmys history.
And those accomplishments haven't gone unnoticed by Hwang, but the director has a special perspective on the achievements.
"Since Squid Game got nominations at the Emmys, people keep telling me I made history, but I don't think I made history by myself," Hwang explained during his acceptance speech. "I believe, I have to say, we made all history together."
Hwang noted that he hopes the history-making stride sets a precedent for the future.
"I truly hope Squid Game won't be the last non-English series to be here at the Emmys," he shared. "And I also hope this won't be my last Emmy either."
Perhaps Hwang will nab another Emmy for the show's next season, which he teased at the end of his speech will be coming.
The subtle plug is like a dangling carrot for fans who have been anticipating more information on when season two is arriving. Back in July, Hwang did give some insight on the show's next chapter.
"I have a set outline," he exclusively told E! News. "I have a treatment of a whole season two episode with new games and new characters."
He added, "It's better than what I expected."
