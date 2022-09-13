Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage

Watch : Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say...

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped.

The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.

Here's how it went down: Following a preview of the Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order crossover event, cameras showed a thief steal an Emmys statuette. The cameras then panned to Mariska, who just so happened to have her legs on top of Chris. "Come on!" Chris grumbled, to which Mariska said, "Do we ever get a night off?"

After a brief (and fake) police chase, Mariska and Chris apprehended the suspect. As they celebrated the triumph, Chris said, "Well, Mariska, we did it—"

"Again," Mariska said, finishing his sentence.

The two co-stars then stared into each other's eyes, leaning in to kiss—before remembering they need to present the award for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. (See all the Emmys winners here.)