Lizzo's Emotional Emmys Speech Is the Monday Motivation We Needed

It's about damn time someone recognizes Lizzo's talent—on the small screen, that is.
The singer's Prime Video series Watch Out For the Big Grrrls took home a 2022 Emmy Award, streaming on NBC and Peacock, for Outstanding Achievement in a Competition Program on Sept. 12. The series beat out fellow nominees The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, RuPaul's Drag Race, Top Chef and The Voice. (See all the Emmys winners here.)
Lizzo took to the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles, Calif, with her red dress and entourage following close behind her. As the Watch Out For the Big Grrrls team wiped away tears, Lizzo told the audience, "I'm very emotional, and the trophy is nice but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared, they're not that unique—they just don't get the platform."
The singer noted that plus-size people aren't highlighted on TV. "When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media," she said. "Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me."
She continued, "If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, 'You're going to see that person but bitch, it's going to have to be you.'"
Lizzo went on to shout-out the Prime Video contestants, who were screaming and jumping in their seats. "One year ago, these women were filming this television show that would change their lives forever," Lizzo said. "Now, they are Emmy award winning superstars who are going on a world tour. Make some noise for my big girls!"
This marks Lizzo's first-ever Emmy award and brings her one step closer to achieving E.G.O.T. status. The singer took home a Grammy Award in 2020, meaning that she just has to win an Oscar and Tony to join the likes of John Legend and Jennifer Hudson.
