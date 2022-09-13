Rapper PnB Rock Dead at 30 After Being Shot During Robbery

The music world has lost one of its own following an armed robbery in Los Angeles.
PnB Rock, the rapper behind the songs "Selfish" and "I Like Girls," reportedly died on Sept. 12 in a shooting at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.
Police confirmed to E! News that a man was killed in a shooting at the 100 block of Manchester Ave, but did not share the victim's identity.
"The victim was sitting at a table, eating with a female witness when he was approached by the suspect," Captain Kelly Muniz told reporters, as captured in video by FOX LA's Travis Rice. "The suspect then brandished a firearm and demanded his property."
While police said they didn't have audio on the "exact verbal exchange" at the time, Muniz continued, "The suspect then fired multiple rounds and then appears to remove some property. To what extent, we don't know at this time."
LAPD told E! News that the suspect fled the location and entered a vehicle waiting in the parking lot, heading in an unknown direction.
The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m. local time on Sept. 12, per police. South Bureau Homicide and more detective are working the case.
PnB Rock (whose real name was Rakim Allen) was reportedly dining with his girlfriend, according to a since-deleted Instagram she posted, per the Los Angeles Times.
In the wake of his death, fellow rapper Cardi B spoke out on Twitter to defend his girlfriend, saying she "highly" doubted the suspect found PnB Rock through the social media post. "He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting," Cardi said. "It's very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time."
PnB Rock had recently been promoting his song "Luv Me Again." In the comments section of the lyrics video on YouTube, fans are already posting tributes to the late musician.
"Rest in Peace PnB you left your legacy, we're proud of everything you did," one wrote, while another said, "You have gave all of us amazing music through out the years and it's sad to hear that you're gone now, I am completely devastated, gone but not forgotten."