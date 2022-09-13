Rapper PnB Rock Dead at 30 After Being Shot During Robbery

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The music world has lost one of its own following an armed robbery in Los Angeles.

PnB Rock, the rapper behind the songs "Selfish" and "I Like Girls," reportedly died on Sept. 12 in a shooting at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.

Police confirmed to E! News that a man was killed in a shooting at the 100 block of Manchester Ave, but did not share the victim's identity.

"The victim was sitting at a table, eating with a female witness when he was approached by the suspect," Captain Kelly Muniz told reporters, as captured in video by FOX LA's Travis Rice. "The suspect then brandished a firearm and demanded his property."

While police said they didn't have audio on the "exact verbal exchange" at the time, Muniz continued, "The suspect then fired multiple rounds and then appears to remove some property. To what extent, we don't know at this time."