Only Murders' Steve Martin and Martin Short Tease Their "Cutthroat" Emmys Rivalry

Watch : Steve Martin & Martin Short Joke About Cutthroat Rivalry at Emmys

There can only be one winner in the building.

At least that seems to be the case for Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who are up against one another for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award at the 2022 Emmys.

"It's been pretty cutthroat," Steve quipped while chatting with Live From E! Correspondent Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "I asked Marty to announce that he would sacrifice people voting for him for me and he would come off like a hero."

But Martin made it clear he's more interested in being labeled a winner than a hero. "I ignored that call," Martin joked. "Winner takes all!"

Others nominated in the category include Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso, Donald Glover for Atlanta, Bill Hader for Barry and Nicholas Hoult for The Great. So yes, cutthroat indeed.

As for how Steve will feel if Martin takes home the win? He kept the humor rolling by adding that there will be harsh feelings "to go along with existing bitterness."