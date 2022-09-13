Emmys 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

See Jackée Harry's Moving Tribute to Sheryl Lee Ralph's Historic 2022 Emmys Win

At the 2022 Emmys, Sheryl Lee Ralph became the first Black woman to win the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series since Jackée Harry in 1987. See how Jackée honored Sheryl here.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Reflects on 1st Emmy Nom for Abbott Elementary

Jackée Harry is thrilled to have finally have some company.

The actress, who won an Emmy in 1987 for her portrayal of Sandra Clark on 227, celebrated Sheryl Lee Ralph's historic win for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12.

"Winning my Emmy was a career highlight, but it was also a lonely experience," Jackée tweeted. "For 35 years I've been the only Black woman to win Outstanding Supporting Actresses (sic) in a Comedy Series. But that all changes tonight…and it's come full circle! #Emmys"

Jackée revealed that the two actresses share a very interesting connection to the role that won her the Emmy all those years ago.

"The network originally wanted [Sheryl] to play Sandra on 227, but I got the part and won an Emmy for it," she tweeted. "Now, Sheryl joins me as the 2nd Black woman in this category and deservedly so! I'm so excited for her #Emmys win!"

photos
Inside the 2022 Emmys Gift Bag

Jackée went on to call Sheryl "one of the nicest people in Hollywood" and said her Abbott Elementary character Barbara Howard is "another fabulous character we've been fortunate to watch her breathe life into."

In her rousing speech during the Sept. 12 ceremony, Sheryl broke out into song, belting out, "I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim's song. I am a woman, I am an artist. And I know where my voice belongs."

Sheryl went on to encourage anybody who might be struggling to envision a big moment like hers from happening to keep pushing forward.

"To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't come true," she said. "I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like this."

For all of the night's big winners, keep scrolling!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

 

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Ted Lasso
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Limited Series

Dopesick
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus

Outstanding Competition Program

WINNER: Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Amazing Race
The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley, MAID
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
WINNER: Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
WINNER: Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Connie Britton, The White Lotus
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

WINNER: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean
Cheer
WINNER: Love On The Spectrum U.S.
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked
Selling Sunset

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Love Is Blind
WINNER: Queer Eye
Shark Tank

Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock followed by the Live From E!: Emmys After Party at 11 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

