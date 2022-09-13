Emmys 2022: Kenan Thompson Takes Jab at Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating History

Watch : Kenan Thompson - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot

Well, that was awkward.

During his opening monologue at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12, host Kenan Thompson cracked a joke about Euphoria star and nominee Zendaya and the notorious dating history of Leonardo DiCaprio.

"26 is a weird age in Hollywood," Kenan said about Zendaya inside Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, "you're young enough to play a high school student but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio."

For those not in the loop, Leo has garnered a reputation for dating women until they turn a certain age. As a reference, he broke up with 25-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone in August.

After Kenan made his joke, a noticeably-embarrassed Zendaya buried her head in her hands.

During his monologue, Kenan also took a shot at the lack of diversity on HBO's Succession.

"Succession has 25 nominations," Kenan started. "I love the Roy family. It's the only show with three brothers and also no brothers."