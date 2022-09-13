Kate McKinnon Is Just as Excited About the Barbie Movie as You Are: Find Out Why

Watch : Kate McKinnon Says Barbie Movie Is "EVERYTHING" at 2022 Emmys

According to Kate McKinnon, life in plastic really is fantastic.

The Saturday Night Live alum is set to star in Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated Barbie film, and she couldn't help but gush over the upcoming movie on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet Sept. 12. As Kate exclusively told Live From E!'s Laverne Cox, "It's going to be incredible. The colors and the sets are everything. The costumes are everything."

"Margot [Robbie], Ryan Gosling—everything," Kate continued, also giving a shoutout to co-star America Ferrera. "I'm so excited for people to see it."

Barbie marks Greta's third feature film following her debut, Lady Bird, and her highly acclaimed adaptation of Little Women. However, it turns out that Kate knew the director long before she stepped onto the scene. "We went to college together," the comedian revealed. "We sort of lived in a dorm together, too."

Perhaps the duo's reunion will lead to even more collaborations in the future—especially since Kate's schedule is much less chaotic now that she's no longer starring on SNL. Asked by Laverne what she'll miss the most about the long-running sketch comedy series, Kate responded, "Honestly, the people. It's really a family: the cast, the crew, the writers, the producers."