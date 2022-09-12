Quinta Brunson Explains How Abbott Elementary Is a Love Letter to Teachers

Abbott Elementary hit very close to home for Quinta Brunson.
The creator and star of the ABC comedy, which is nominated for seven awards at the 2022 Emmys, explained why the show's subject matter is so important to her on the Microsoft Theater red carpet.
"My mom was a teacher," Quinta told Live From E! co-host Loni Love on the red carpet Sept. 12. "I was so close to it all my life. I was in my mom's class. Schools like Abbott, with Black children and Black teachers who care about them, they're very special places. Places of community and safety and morals and intense humor."
Abbott Elementary is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series for its breakout first season, while Quinta is nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series against The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, Hacks' Jean Smart, The Great's Elle Fanning, The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco and Insecure's Issa Rae.
Quinta is also nominated for Writing for a Comedy Series for Abbott's pilot episode.
Quinta revealed that she was determined to show all different sides of what makes a school like Abbott so dynamic.
"That was what was important to me, the funny of that kind of environment—every day these people show up and do this job, and there's something endearing in that," she said. "I'm so happy we've done such a good job that teachers feel represented by what we do. It wasn't necessarily our goal but I think we've done a good job of sticking to the accuracy that teachers represent."
The second season of Abbott Elementary premieres Sept. 21 on ABC.
