Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Chemistry Is Off the Charts at 2022 Emmys

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni—the gift that keeps on giving!

The Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime stars appeared on the Emmys 2022 red carpet (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.), taking place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 12. The pair stopped to speak with Live From E! co-host Loni Love, who couldn't help but ask the question on all our minds: "Are we ever going to see Olivia [Benson] and Elliot [Stabler] get together? Come on. Give me the tea."

Mariska and Christopher gave each other a knowing look, singlehandedly sending the internet into a frenzy. Mariska said, "You want the tea, baby? Sweetheart, get in line!"

"That's the most expensive tea you'll ever buy!" added Chris.

It was worth a try!

But here's the good news—Mariska noted that she has no plans to retire from the force anytime soon. "I don't know, but as long as I'm engaged and telling these kinds of stories, I'm loving it," she said. "Next year will be a quarter of a century!"