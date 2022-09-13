Reese Witherspoon Is a Sparkly Elle Woods on the Red Carpet at the 2022 Emmys

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Talks Unbelievable Twist on "Surface"

Reese Witherspoon latest look will take your breath away.

Whether it's her TV characters that we know and love or her own IRL fashionista moments, Reese makes looking fabulous so easy. Need proof? Just look at her 2022 Emmys Award red carpet outfit.

Arriving at the Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater Sept. 12, the Morning Show star took to the Emmys red carpet in a dazzling blue outfit and show-stopping necklace, reminiscent of a blue dress worn by her Legally Blonde character Elle Woods. (See all the red carpet looks here.)

This year, Reese is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for her work in the Apple TV+ series, which she executive produces and stars alongside Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carrell and Billy Crudup.

Reese has been nominated for an Emmy award four times, having won for Outstanding Limited Series in 2017 for HBO's Big Little Lies, for which she was also an executive producer.