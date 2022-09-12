Emmys 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Andrew Garfield, Issa Rae and More Stars Break Labor Day Rule in Fierce White Looks at 2022 Emmys

Stars were visions in white at the 2022 Emmys, proving that it's fun to break the fashion rules on the red carpet.

The fashion rules were meant to be broken!

On Sept. 12, television's biggest and brightest stars turned the red carpet into their own personal runway for the 2022 Emmy Awards, which is being hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson and airing on NBC and Peacock.

And while a sea of pretty in pink gowns and super sparkly creations filled the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, it was the all-white looks that really stole the show at the annual ceremony. (See every star here.)

After all, we love when celebrities take fashion risks, breaking away from outdated rules such as not wearing white after Labor Day.

Andrew Garfield looked white hot, hot, hot in a sleek suit that he paired with an unbuttoned down shirt, gold necklace and black dress shoes. Kerry Washington and Jean Smart were both the definition of chic, as they sashayed down the red carpet in sophisticated gowns.

Kerry dressed to the nines in a strapless mini dress that featured an asymmetrical floor-length train and massive flower details, while the Hacks actress was a vision in a long-sleeve body-hugging design with a draped neckline. 

But don't just take our word for it, see all of their breathtaking white looks below!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney

In custom Oscar de la Renta and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Andrew Garfield

In Zegna.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Kerry Washington
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images
Issa Rae
David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
John Legend
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Laura Linney

In Christian Siriano.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Nicholas Braun

In Dior Men.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Zuri Hall
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Ayo Edebiri
Brandon Hickman/NBC via Getty Images
Naz Perez
Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Jean Smart

In Christian Siriano.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Lauren Miller Rogen & Seth Rogen
Brandon Hickman/NBC via Getty Images
Zanna Roberts Rassi
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Toheeb Jimoh
Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Jerrod Carmichael

