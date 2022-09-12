Stranger Things Executive Producer Shawn Levy Calls Sadie Sink Emmys Snub "Unjust"

Watch : Emmys 2022: Why We're Excited for TV's Biggest Night

Stranger Things' Sadie Sink gave one of the best acting performances of the year. So, why wasn't she nominated for a top prize at the 2022 Emmys?

That's a question even Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy is asking. When exclusively speaking with E! News on Sept. 12 ahead of television biggest night, which is hosted by Kenan Thompson and taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Shawn called Sadie's Emmy Awards snub "ridiculous and unjust."

"All of our actors did amazing work this season," he continued. "But this season was really built to a large extent around the two female character pillars, Eleven and Max. Both Millie [Bobby Brown] and Sadie stepped up and delivered career high performances, and I'm just looking ahead to the upcoming award season and the Guild awards to properly recognize the exceptional work that these two young actresses did."

We can't say we're surprised by Shawn's defense of Sadie, as he directed Sadie's standout episode "Dear Billy," in which the character is confronted by her guilt over her stepbrother's death in season three. And, as Shawn detailed, this very episode is one of "the great prides of my directing career."