Go Inside Beyonce’s Flawless Birthday Party with Adele, Kim Kardashian and More

Not scoring an invite to this party may indeed break your soul.

Just one week after she rang in her 41st birthday, Beyoncé celebrated with a roller-disco theme party alongside a star-studded lineup, including husband Jay-Z, at a private mansion in Bel Air, on Sept. 11.

On the guest list? Adele and Rich Paul. Plus, Kim Kardashian, who sported a red-and-black striped catsuit and Yeezy shades. Kim was accompanied by pal Lala Anthony and sister Khloé Kardashian, who dazzled in silver and gold outfits respectively. Khloé posted a Instagram photo of the trio, writing, "All the single ladies."

Meanwhile, Offset channeled Michael Jackson, sporting a bedazzled blazer and one sequin glove inspired by the King of Pop's 1984 Grammys look. Then there was a blonde Machine Gun Kelly—in a giant pink and white fur jacket—who had fiancée Megan Fox (stunning in a sparkly, silver two-piece outfit with matching platform heels) by his side.