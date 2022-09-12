See Taylor Swift Like Never Before in New Poster for Amsterdam

Taylor Swift is swapping a red scarf for a black shoulder coat.
A new poster for her upcoming film Amsterdam shows the "Shake It Off" singer posing with a hand on her hip and another on her neck as she gives the camera a mistrustful look. Taylor's look in the poster for the '30s-set movie sees her donning a green long-sleeved blouse and skirt complete with a black belt, black earrings and a black hat. But the singer isn't disappearing completely into the role, as the character also dons the "All Too Well" singer's signature red lip.
Taylor is set to play a mourning daughter in director David O. Russell's mystery film, as seen based on released footage at CinemaCon. In the clip, the singer-songwriter is grieving her father's death while co-star Chris Rock coolly observes the situation.
"You have a dead white man in a box. It's not even a coffin, it has no lid," Chris says as Taylor cries. "You know who's going to get in trouble? The Black men."
Adding to the intrigue, a tear-eyed "Blank Space" singer is dressed in a black dress and black veil in the film's teaser trailer. Though there are not a lot of exact details about who Taylor's character is, with the poster slogan stating, "Let the love, murder and conspiracy began," it sounds like it is right up the queen of Easter eggs' alley.
While Amsterdam isn't exactly a love story, 20th Century Studios says the whodunit will blend "historical fact with fiction" and focus on "three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history."
Besides Taylor, Amsterdam's star-studded cast also includes Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Meyers and more.
Amsterdam will release in theaters Oct. 7, meaning Taylor will have a busy month as she's also set to drop her 10th studio album, Midnights, just a few weeks later on Oct. 21.