Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae Makes History With Emmy Win For Lead Actor in a Drama Series

With his win at the 2022 Emmys for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae became the first actor to win for non-English speaking role.

Lee Jung-jae is taking home an Emmy—and a bit of television history to go along with it.

With his win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12, the Squid Game star became the first actor to win the category for a non-English speaking role. 

Jung-jae triumphed over Succession's Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox, Ozark's Jason Bateman, Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk and Severance's Adam Scott.

In his speech, he thanked Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who took home the Emmy earlier in the evening for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, for making "a realistic problem we all face come to life so creatively with on the screen with with a great script and amazing visuals."

He ended his speech with a message in Korean, a fitting touch on such a historic evening.

photos
Inside the 2022 Emmys Gift Bag

In addition to Jung-jae's historic win, Squid Game's nomination for Outstanding Drama Series made it the first first non-English series nominated in the category. It was an occasion that creator Dong-hyuk took as a sign of progress.

"We are moving away from the old days of the U.S. exporting content abroad and the global audiences enjoying U.S. content only," he told E! News in July. "The global content is now being appreciated and enjoyed in the U.S. market, as well. This is a really grand moment."

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The first season of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix.

