We're All Shook Up Over Jacob Elordi's Elvis Casting After Austin Butler's Biopic Turn

Watch : Riley Keough on Austin Butler Portraying Her Grandfather Elvis

A new Elvis has entered the building.

Fresh off Austin Butler's knockout performance as the King of Rock and Roll in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic, Elvis Presley's life is getting another the big-screen treatment once more. And its Euphoria's Jacob Elordi who is set to step into those iconic blue suede shoes.

The upcoming film, called Priscilla, centers around Elvis's wife, Priscilla Presley. "Sofia Coppola wrote and will direct the feature film 'Priscilla' based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley," the A24 film's press release notes. "Published in 1985, Presley's intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation."

Mare of Easttown's Cailee Spaeny will star opposite Jacob as the film's titular character. (Olivia DeJonge played Priscilla in the movie Elvis.)