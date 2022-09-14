Oxygen's An Unexpected Killer Will Keep True Crime Fans on Their Toes

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Appearances can be deceiving.

For proof, look no further than Oxygen's true crime series An Unexpected Killer. Returning Friday, Sept. 16, the show follows experienced homicide investigators who believe they're just about to solve a case, only to come across something unanticipated. Whether it's a new witness, an overlooked piece of evidence or even an innovation in forensic science, detectives in every episode will make a startling discovery that sends their investigation in a completely new direction.

The new season kicks off with a particularly riveting episode titled "A Date With Death," and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek. At the center of the below clip is Samantha Lezark, described by Oxygen as "a cat-loving and recently divorced young woman" who was eager to dip her toes back in the dating game, only to be "beaten and strangled in a brutal and unusual way."

Did the murky world of online dating lead to Samantha's tragic death, or is the killer much more close to home? That's what police are trying to figure out in the sneak peek—and they're starting with Laurie and Donny, the pair who discovered Samantha's body.