Selma Blair Receives Standing Ovation After Making Surprise 2022 Emmys Appearance

During the 2022 Emmys, Selma Blair received a warm welcome from the audience inside the Microsoft Theater as she presented the final award of the night

The 2022 Emmys truly saves the best for last.

During the live telecast on Sept. 12, event organizers surprised audience members when Selma Blair graced the stage inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to present the final award of the night.

"I am so, so honored. Thank you," Selma shared while holding back tears after receiving a standing ovation from the star-studded audience. "I am honored to be here this evening to present the final award for Outstanding Drama Series."

While the cast and crew of Succession deserves a congratulations for taking home the final award of the evening, Selma's unexpected appearance was certainly a moment for viewers both at home and in person.

The Legally Blonde star was previously diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. But as she continues to raise awareness about a disease that impacts the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves, Selma has also used her platform to inspire.

On Sept. 10, Selma announced she will be competing on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars this fall, alongside partner Sasha Farber.

Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images

"I'm so happy, so invigorated by this," she told E! News. "This is a new chapter of growing my stamina and really healing. Not just healing, but finding strength and support."

Selma also said she joined the show to inspire others with disabilities and prove that you can accomplish your dreams and goals.

"Kindness and visibility is so important, to explore, be curious and expose people to differences of speech or movement," she explained. "It's for everyone at home that it resonates with."

Spoiler alert: It's going to be hard not to root for this talented contestant.

To see more 2022 Emmys red carpet moments, keep scrolling. And mark your calendars for a new season of Dancing With the Stars, airing Sept. 19 on Disney+.

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Mindy Kaling

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kaley Cuoco

In Dolce & Gabbana, styled by Brad Goreski

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

In Armani Privé

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Rosario Dawson

In Christian Siriano, styled by Jason Rembert

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Adam Scott

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Juno Temple

In Tom Ford, styled by Erin Walsh

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jake Lacy

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Sasheer Zamata

In Tarik Ediz

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Taron Egerton

In Brunello Cucinelli

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chandra Wilson

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Sarah Paulson

In Louis Vuitton, styled by Karla Welch

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Vanessa Bayer

In Christian Siriano, styled by Ariel Tunnell

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Tramell Tillman

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Nicole Byer

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kumail Nanjiani

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Image

Selena Gomez

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

In Armani Privé Couture, styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Zedd

In Dolce & Gabbana

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Angela Bassett

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

John Legend

In Gucci

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Valentino, styled by Law Roach

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trevor Noah

In Gucci, styled by Jason Bolden

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Oscar de la Renta, styled by Molly Dickson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Gucci, styled by Elizabeth Saltzman

Trae Patton/NBC

Brendan Hunt

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

J. Smith Cameron

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alex Borstein

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Christopher Meloni

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Mariska Hargitay

In Christian Siriano 

