Emmys 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

You Won't Believe Rachel Brosnahan's 2022 Emmys Dress Was a "Last-Minute Switcheroo"

While attending the 2022 Emmys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan teased the final season of her Amazon Prime series and explained why she's "excited" about what's to come.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 13, 2022 12:18 AMTags
TVRed CarpetAwardsInterviewsEmmysExclusivesCelebritiesEntertainmentRachel BrosnahanNBCUE! Insider
Watch: Rachel Brosnahan Teases Mrs. Maisel Final Season at 2022 Emmys

Rachel Brosnahan sure knows how to deliver a marvelous tease.

While attending the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star was more than excited to celebrate the success of her Amazon Prime series. But as filming for the final season continues, Rachel was able to share a glimpse into what's to come. 

[Creator] Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino keep raising the bar for us season after season and they've given us so much to do and so much to play with," Rachel exclusively told E! News' Laverne Cox on Live From E!. "So we're about 3/4 of the way shooting our final season and it's been as much of a roller coaster as ever and I can't wait to share it with everyone."

According to Rachel, the cast is two episodes away from filming the final episode. And if you ask the actress, it's getting "juicy." 

"I have absolutely no idea where we're headed and I'm terrified and excited," she said. "I know it will be amazing. These guys will know how to land."

photos
2022 Emmys Parties: Star Sightings

For now, Rachel is celebrating another nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series thanks to her role as Mrs. Maisel. (To see a complete list of winners, click here.)

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Trending Stories

1

Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

2

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

3

Rapper PnB Rock Dead at 30 After Being Shot During Robbery

The 32-year-old actress stunned in a violet blue Pamella Roland column gown adorned with floral bow appliques as she waited to find out if her show won big.

"We had a bit of a last-minute switcheroo so she's brand new and I'm loving her," Rachel said about her outfit. "I'll show you later what's under here. I'm taped within an inch of my life girl."

To see more red carpet looks, keep scrolling here.

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Mindy Kaling

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kaley Cuoco

In Dolce & Gabbana, styled by Brad Goreski

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

In Armani Privé

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Rosario Dawson

In Christian Siriano, styled by Jason Rembert

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Adam Scott

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Juno Temple

In Tom Ford, styled by Erin Walsh

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Jake Lacy

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Sasheer Zamata

In Tarik Ediz

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Taron Egerton

In Brunello Cucinelli

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chandra Wilson

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Sarah Paulson

In Louis Vuitton, styled by Karla Welch

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Vanessa Bayer

In Christian Siriano, styled by Ariel Tunnell

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Tramell Tillman

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Nicole Byer

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Kumail Nanjiani

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Image

Selena Gomez

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

In Armani Privé Couture, styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Zedd

In Dolce & Gabbana

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Angela Bassett

David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

John Legend

In Gucci

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Valentino, styled by Law Roach

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trevor Noah

In Gucci, styled by Jason Bolden

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Oscar de la Renta, styled by Molly Dickson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julia Garner

In Gucci, styled by Elizabeth Saltzman

Trae Patton/NBC

Brendan Hunt

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

J. Smith Cameron

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alex Borstein

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Christopher Meloni

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Mariska Hargitay

photos
View More Photos From Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock followed by the Live From E!: Emmys After Party at 11 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

2

Drew Barrymore Breaks Down in Tears During Reunion With Ex Justin Long

3

Rapper PnB Rock Dead at 30 After Being Shot During Robbery

4

Jennifer Coolidge’s Emmys Speech Is a Masterclass in Comedy

5

Why Prince Harry Won't Wear Military Uniforms at Ceremonial Events