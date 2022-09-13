You Won't Believe Rachel Brosnahan's 2022 Emmys Dress Was a "Last-Minute Switcheroo"

Watch : Rachel Brosnahan Teases Mrs. Maisel Final Season at 2022 Emmys

Rachel Brosnahan sure knows how to deliver a marvelous tease.

While attending the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star was more than excited to celebrate the success of her Amazon Prime series. But as filming for the final season continues, Rachel was able to share a glimpse into what's to come.

[Creator] Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino keep raising the bar for us season after season and they've given us so much to do and so much to play with," Rachel exclusively told E! News' Laverne Cox on Live From E!. "So we're about 3/4 of the way shooting our final season and it's been as much of a roller coaster as ever and I can't wait to share it with everyone."

According to Rachel, the cast is two episodes away from filming the final episode. And if you ask the actress, it's getting "juicy."

"I have absolutely no idea where we're headed and I'm terrified and excited," she said. "I know it will be amazing. These guys will know how to land."