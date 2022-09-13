Emmys 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Are an American Love Story on Emmys 2022 Red Carpet

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor held hands as they arrived to the 2022 Emmys red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. See a photo of the couple.

It's date night for Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor!

The couple, who have been dating since 2015, were spotted sweetly holding hands while arriving to 2022 Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. For the occasion, Sarah brought the glitz in a navy blue ensemble from Louis Vuitton paired with a jeweled belt and choker. Meanwhile, Holland coordinated with the Impeachment: American Crime Story star in an equally glamourous gold-and-black blazer. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

"I'm here with Holland, my partner, whom I love," Sarah—who is nominated for an Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award—told Live From E! correspondent Laverne Cox on the red carpet.

And while this isn't the actress' first time at the Emmys, she is nonetheless very excited to mingle with the star-studded crowd. "I've already seen a bunch of people that I know and I'm excited to tell them how much I love their work," Sarah continued. "We never get to see each other ever except at events like this, and so it's really nice to grab people by the face and just say, 'Oh my god, your work!'"

photos
2022 Emmy Awards: Best Dressed Stars

Who else was spotted on the red carpet? Check out other celeb couples who were at the 2022 Emmys.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Jimmy Kimmel, Molly McNearney
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Peter Sarsgaard, Maggie Gyllenhaal
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Naomi Scott, Adam Scott
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Jason Ritter, Melanie Lynskey
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Lauren Miller Rogen, Seth Rogen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mark Hampton, Christina Ricci
Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Jason Ralph, Rachel Brosnahan
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Stephen Colbert, Evie Colbert
David Fisher/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Keeley Hawes, Matthew Macfadyen
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mark Foster, Julia Garner
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Patricia Arquette, Eric White
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Mare Winningham, Anthony Edwards
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Marian Wang, Vladimir Duthiers
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
Travis Schuldt, Natalie Zea
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Vincent J. Hughes
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Robyn Peterman, Steve Zahn

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

